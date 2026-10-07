An American man has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison, thanks to the help of New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs.

On October 2, 2026, 21-year-old Californian John Edward Lario was sentenced in California State Court to 50 years to life imprisonment following a guilty plea to two offences relating to the sexual abuse of children.

In September, a Digital Child Exploitation Team (DCET) senior victim identification investigator in New Zealand identified newly produced child sexual exploitation material and undertook urgent inquiries to identify the offender and his location.

DCET investigators worked closely with United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), sharing intelligence and evidence on the offending.

It enabled HSI and local law enforcement in California to execute a search warrant and take immediate action.

The operation resulted in two children being removed from further harm and Lario being arrested.

DCET manager Tim Houston said the outcome highlighted the importance of international co-operation in combating online child exploitation.

“Child sexual exploitation material is not just an online crime. Behind every image or video is the high possibility of a real child experiencing sexual exploitation and abuse.

“This outcome demonstrates the impact that timely information-sharing and strong international partnerships can have in protecting children and bringing offenders to justice.

He said the DCET received assistance from Homeland Security Investigations’ Regional Attaché in Canberra, Australia, who connected the group with the right people in the US in real time.

The DCET regularly works alongside overseas agencies to share expertise, intelligence and investigative techniques.

Through these international partnerships, the DCET helps identify victims, disrupt offending and support investigations across countries.

In 2025, the DCET conducted 52 search warrants for offences relating to online child sexual exploitation and helped to safeguard 24 New Zealand children from harm.

Additionally, the Digital Child Exploitation Filtering System blocked close to 700,000 attempts to access websites hosting child sexual abuse material.

Where to get help:

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334.

• Text 4334.

• Email support@safetotalk.nz.

• For more info or to web-chat, visit safetotalk.nz.

• Survivor Experiences Service: 0800 456 090 (8.30am-4.30pm Monday-Friday) or text 8328. This service is for people abused in state, faith-based or other forms of care.

Alternatively contact your local police station – click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it's not your fault.