The gap between the two major parties has narrowed, with National dropping to 29% support and Labour remaining the same on 27%.

That's according to the latest 1News-Verian poll, which has seen National topple from its result last week, 32%.

The Green Party is down one point to 15% and Te Pāti Māori is down to 0.1% - their lowest-ever result on the poll. However, they are pursuing a candidate-only campaign.

National’s coalition partners are both up: Act is up one point to 12% and New Zealand First is up two points to 10%.

Opportunity has fallen slightly to 6%, down one point.

Going by the party vote alone, those results would give National 34 seats, Act 15 seats and NZ First 12 seats – for a total of 61.

However, Te Pāti Māori is trying to engineer an overhang, which would increase the size of Parliament.

If Te Pāti Māori wins four electorates and the Te Tai Tokerau Party wins one, Labour and the Greens’ totals of 33 and 18 seats respectively would give the left bloc 56 seats.

Opportunity’s eight seats would give it the balance of power and the ability to make either the left or right bloc the government.

If Te Pāti Māori wins just one seat, the right bloc could govern without Opportunity.

Last week, the poll had National on 32%, Labour on 27%, the Greens on 16%, Act on 11%, New Zealand First on 8% and Te Pāti Māori on 0.7%.

An overhang on either side could add extra seats in Parliament and alter the results.

On the preferred prime minister rankings, Christopher Luxon has surged to 24% - up four points - while Chris Hipkins sits on 18%.

Between October 15 and October 19 2026, 1003 eligible voters were polled by mobile phone (500) and online using online panels (503). The maximum sampling error is approximately ±3.1 percentage-points at the 95% percent confidence level. Party support percentages have been rounded up or down to whole numbers, except those less than 4.5%, which are reported to one decimal place. The data has been weighted to align with Stats NZ population counts for age, gender, region, ethnic identification and education level. The sample for mobile phones is selected by random dialling using probability sampling, and the online sample is collected using an online panel. Undecided voters, non-voters and those who refused to answer are excluded from the data on party support. The results are a snapshot in time of party support, and not a prediction.