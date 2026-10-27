A base jumper who became stuck on the side of an Auckland hotel by his parachute has appeared in court.

Ilies Nait El Cadi, a 22-year-old from Belgium, is alleged to have jumped from a hotel on Albert St and the partially built Seascape skyscraper downtown.

He faces two charges of burglary.

Appearing at the Auckland District Court on Tuesday, he did not enter a plea.

Judge Nicola Mathers remanded him on bail after granting a two-day adjournment for him to take part in mediation.

He did not seek name suppression.

In the meantime, he was on a nighttime curfew and not allowed to post on social media or possess parachute equipment.

Police earlier claimed Nait El Cadi's rescue, which involved smashing a large window, caused more than $20,000 in damage.