Pope Leo's trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru will go ahead, the Vatican says, indicating that Leo's recovery from lung cancer surgery is on track and he is fit enough to make the journey.

The 71-year-old pontiff is recovering from surgery on October 13 in which doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung and diagnosed him with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer.

"The Holy Father’s recovery after the surgery continues, and the latest medical examinations attest to his good health and favourable clinical condition," the Vatican said in a statement on Monday, citing Leo's personal physician Luigi Carbone.

"Based on his current clinical status, as well as the instrumental and laboratory tests performed, there are no contraindications that would prevent him from undertaking his upcoming apostolic journey," the statement said.

The trip is from November 6-17.

POPE RETURNING TO FAMILIAR REGION

Leo's South America tour is set to be one of the most intense foreign trips taken by a Catholic leader in decades.

The Pope is scheduled to travel some 31,000km over the 10-city tour and give 36 speeches.

The Vatican said the trip would proceed with no changes to the previously published agenda.

Leo had spent decades as a missionary in Peru before his predecessor Francis called him back to Rome in 2023 and promoted him to Vatican positions, so the trip will mark a homecoming of sorts for the first pontiff from the United States.

"I am looking forward to returning to the continent where I’ve experienced so many moments of my life," he said in the Vatican message.

"May this journey be an occasion for us to open our hearts to one another, strengthen our communion as brothers and sisters, and renew our commitment to proclaiming the Gospel with joy.”

In its statement, the Vatican said Leo was "adjusting his daily schedule in consultation with his doctors to prioritise his recovery while continuing to fulfil the responsibilities of his ministry."

On Sunday, the Pope addressed the faithful in St Peter's Square, but on doctors' advice he cancelled a day visit to the central Italian town of Assisi, which had been scheduled for Tuesday.