Part of Britain's busiest shopping thoroughfare is now permanently traffic-free in an effort to revitalise the area and create a new public space to boost economic growth.

From Monday, an almost 1km section of London’s Oxford Street, between the Selfridges and IKEA stores was now closed to buses, cars, taxis, cycles, scooters and pedicabs, the office of the city’s mayor Sadiq Khan said.

The move has been more than two decades in the making. It and a wider regeneration project aim to put Oxford Street back among top global shopping destinations including New York's Times Square, Paris' Champs-Élysées and Barcelona's La Rambla.

Oxford Street is now traffic-free between Orchard St and Great Portland St. Photo: Reuters

"After so many false dawns, and now working with a government who share the scale of my ambition, I’m proud that we’re finally unlocking a new era for the street," Khan said.

"Revitalising Oxford Street will boost jobs and economic growth in the capital."

Oxford Street, connected to Bond Street and Regent Street and home to John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Tiffany & Co and many others, has struggled since the Covid pandemic, with the arrival of American candy stores putting off many shoppers.

A bus drives past a traffic warning of road closure on Oxford Street on Monday. Photo: Reuters

The pedestrianisation is the first stage of a transformation, although minimal construction will take place during the run-up to Christmas, a busy shopping period.

Plans for 2027 include more than 50 new trees, 100 new seats, two public squares, rest areas and better signage and lighting.

Oxford Street attracts around half a million visitors every day, according to the mayor's office, but many flagship stores including House of Fraser and Topshop have shut in recent years, and Khan said the area had been neglected.

"This marks an exciting new chapter for Oxford Street, creating a greener, more vibrant place that will attract visitors and investment, support businesses and jobs, and drive growth in the heart of our capital," British housing, communities and local government minister Angela Rayner said.