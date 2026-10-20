Photo: Instagram

A base jumper who got stuck on the side of an Auckland hotel by his parachute has been arrested and is set to appear in court.

A 22-year-old Belgian national will appear in the Auckland District Court on 27 October charged with burglary following two incidents of base jumping in central Auckland.

Inspector Grae Anderson said around 10.42pm on Tuesday night emergency services responded to reports a person was stuck by a parachute to the side of a hotel on Albert Street.

"Fire and Emergency New Zealand were able to free the man, however the building suffered damage to the exterior and guests staying at the hotel had their evening disrupted due to the event.

"In order to reach the man on the outside of the building a glass panel worth approximately $20,000 had to be smashed."

The man was not injured and did not require medical attention.

Anderson said the man was allegedly the same man who filmed themselves jumping from another Auckland building that was under construction in September.

That type of behaviour was reckless and posed a risk to the person jumping and those on the ground, he said.

People staying at the hotel were impacted by the man having to be rescued and it caused expensive damage, he said.

"This is unacceptable and now instead of leaving New Zealand and carrying on with his travel plans he will stay here and face the consequences of his actions," Anderson said.