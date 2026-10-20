Christchurch Airport has been named the best large airport in New Zealand for 2026.

The award was announced at the NZ Airports Awards in Wellington, where airports from across the country gathered to celebrate excellence in the aviation industry.

The recognition follows a busy year of achievements at the airport, including a 12.6% increase in international passengers, improvements to its facilities, and the delivery of major infrastructure projects.

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson said the award is a proud moment for everyone involved in the airport’s success.

“This is a huge achievement and something our entire airport team can be incredibly proud of. We’ve had an extraordinary year, growing our international connections, investing in facilities and infrastructure and making real progress on projects that will shape our future.

Justin Watson. Photo: Christchurch Airport

“What makes this award particularly special is that it recognises the collective effort of our people and the many partners who help keep our airport running every day.”

The airport also picked up the top spot for the sustainability initiative of the year for its Kōwhai Park Solar farm, built in collaboration with Lightsource bp and Contact Energy.

“We’re ambitious about what our airport can achieve, and this recognition tells us we’re heading in the right direction. It’s also a win for Christchurch and the South Island,” Watson said.

“Our success is about more than running a great airport. It’s about connecting our region to the world and creating opportunities for the communities we serve.”

The past year has seen Christchurch Airport welcome 6.85 million passengers, strengthen its airline partnerships and secure new international services.

Major developments have included the opening of an expanded freight apron, a significant revamp of the terminal’s food and beverage, retail and passenger facilities, expanding the international and domestic network and completing the Kōwhai Park solar farm.

Watson acknowledged the thousands of people who contributed to the airport’s success, including airline partners, border agencies, retailers, contractors and the wider airport community.

-Allied Media