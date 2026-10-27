Fire officials say crews have made “good progress” cleaning up a fire that prompted some evacuations in Roxburgh on Monday.

The blaze took hold in pine trees in Roxburgh East, across the Clutha River from Roxburgh township, and was fanned by wild winds that hit much of the South Island.

Six homes were evacuated as a precaution, but no properties were damaged.

More than 220 customers in the area were without electricity for a time due to a safety disconnection, but power has now been fully restored.

Rain overnight and a much calmer day aided crews in their efforts on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand on Tuesday evening said it had been a busy day “with good progress being made on the fireground”.

“Fire operations have finished for the day. There may still be a few hot spots that remain, and crews will be patrolling the area intermittently overnight and tomorrow to monitor those.

“While crews will be making patrols, we encourage the community that if they see signs of fire to call 111.”

— Allied Media