Secondary school students keen to tread the boards got the chance and more at the first festival of its type in Dunedin yesterday. The inaugural Youthfest, a NZ one-act youth festival, was a forum for students who wanted to get involved in all parts of theatre, described as being for youth by youth. John McGlashan College head of drama and film Kimberley Fridd said it was a great opportunity for about 50 students to get into different roles from out front on the stage to directing or floor managing. She said everyone had a good time and it was a timely boost for the arts sector. © Allied MediaApril Kerr, 18, from St Hilda's Collegiate takes part in Youthfest. Photo: Gregor Richardson “It has been a tough time for the arts lately with all the news around funding for things like Polyfest and the arts festival. It feels like the arts are really feeling it.” She said theatre students just liked getting together and collaborating. The performance took place at St Hilda’s Collegiate with John McGlashan College helping organise and students from Queen’s High School and Taieri College also taking part.