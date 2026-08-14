Family of Alexandra-born Ani Palmer get ready to watch her performance in Big Girls Don’t Cry at the New Zealand International Film Festival in Dunedin on Friday. Pictured with a programme at The Regent are (from left) her father Shayle Palmer, grandmother Nancy Andrew and aunt Maria Jackson. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, where it was a finalist for the World Cinema Dramatic Award. It is described in the programme as a raw, lingering reflection on the clumsy bravado of growing up, exploring queer adolescence, female shame and burgeoning sexuality. It was Ms Palmer’s screen debut and Variety reviewer Siddhant Adlakha called her performance as lead character Sid a wonder to behold. The film festival runs until August 30. Photo: Gregor Richardson