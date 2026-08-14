©Allied MediaDunedin Whānau Refuge Fundraising Appeal co-ordinator Meg Crump with some of the designer clothing being sold to raise funds for the refuge on Saturday. Photo: Peter McIntosh Traditionally, people dress for success. But on Saturday, hundreds of people will also be buying designer clothing to support the Dunedin Whānau Refuge Fundraising Appeal. Event co-ordinator Meg Crump is part of a group of University of Otago law students who are selling some of the latest and end-of-season stock from prominent clothing designers, to raise money for the refuge. “Certain designers have donated a bunch of their stock,” she said. “All of it’s brand-new, and we’re selling it for less than half price.” Some of the designer dresses were valued at about $500, but they would be on sale for as little as $100 each. “So, it’s a really great deal, and 100% of the money is going to charity.” She said sale had hundreds of both men’s and women’s garments, and other designer items including shoes, watches, jewellery and other accessories. “There’s absolutely everything, from many, many different brands.” She said last year’s sale raised about $15,000, and it was hoped a similar amount could be raised again this year. The event was one of five the Dunedin Whānau Refuge Fundraising Appeal held each year. “We also do a gig, we do a bake sale, we do a quiz night, we do the designer sample sale, and then we have a big auction night. “So, it’s a whole year process, and all the money goes to the Whānau Refuge. “Last year we raised over $35,000 over those events, and again, we want to better that if we can.” Whānau Refuge offered safe housing, a helpline, educational programmes, advocacy and other services aimed at helping women escape abusive relationships, she said. Money raised this year would go towards establishing a crisis helpline. The sale runs from 10am-3pm at 343 George St. Entry is by gold coin donation. john.lewis@odt.co.nz