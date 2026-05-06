Chanel invests in high-country station

French fashion house Chanel has bought a stake in Lammermoor Station, in Central Otago. The fashion brand has invested in a joint venture company to own part of the station. Owners John and Susie Elliot have a stake in the joint venture company and will live and work on the land. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

French luxury fashion house Chanel has bought a stake in a Central Otago high-country station.

The Lammermoor Station sheep, or les brebis as they are known in France, produce fine wool which Chanel has been using since 2020.

The famous fashion brand had invested in a joint venture company to own part of Lammermoor Station, the government has announced.

Lammermoor’s New Zealand owners John and Susie Elliot will hold a stake in the joint venture company with Chanel and continue to live and work on the land.

While the Elliots did not respond to questions, a Chanel spokesperson said the venture was based on a "long-standing collaboration".

"Together, we are embarking on a shared journey to support Lammermoor Station’s transition toward achieving Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) status. This initiative reflects a strong dedication to upholding the highest standards in soil health, animal welfare and responsible farming practices — ensuring a sustainable future for the farm," the spokesperson said.

Chanel’s ready to wear spring-summer collection 2026 featured wool jackets from $11,400 with matching pants from $6200.

Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis said in a statement the move reflected New Zealand farmers’ reputation for producing some of the highest quality wool in the world.

"This investment acknowledges the high quality of New Zealand’s exports.

"It allows Lammermoor to continue doing what it does best, retaining jobs and livelihoods in the process and contributing to New Zealand’s export growth."

The deal was granted under the Overseas Investment Act’s Benefit to New Zealand — farm land benefit pathway, the statement said.

Lammermoor was New Zealand’s largest organic farm and only certified organic fine wool producer and Chanel intended to build on this, Land Information Minister Mike Butterick said.

"Chanel plans to build on Lammermoor’s organic status and achieve Regenerative Organic Certification.

"That would make Lammermoor the world’s first ROC fine wool-producing farm.

"Achieving this certification would help to further boost the value of Lammermoor’s fine wool, increasing export receipts.

"It also boosts the reputation of New Zealand wool’s high quality and sustainable production."

Lammermoor Station had been in the Elliot family since the early 1900s.

In 2017 the Elliots launched Lammermoor Distillery, distilling gin and single malt whisky from their own grain.

The Chanel spokesperson confirmed the distillery was not a part of the deal.

Over a century of fashion success

The House of Chanel began in 1910 when Gabrielle — known as Coco — Chanel opened Chanel Modes in Paris. Chanel Modes hats were worn by well-known French actresses.

Two years later the first Chanel boutique opened featuring a range of women's sportswear made from jersey, which had previously been used only to make men’s underwear. The move revolutionised fashion.

Today Chanel is known for elegant, simple and comfortable designs, aimed at wealthy women from 25-55 years old.

In 1921 Chanel branched out into perfume and launched the still-loved Chanel No 5.

The brand’s makeup line was launched in 1924 and in 1932 Chanel began dressing Hollywood stars for United Artists.

A trimmed tweed suit created in 1956 and two-toned shoes in nude and black are still recognised as classic items.

In the 1960s Chanel garments were worn by Elizabeth Taylor, Jackie Kennedy and Jane Fonda.

In recent years the iconic Chanel suit has been worn by Amal Clooney, Kristen Stewart and Olivia Rodrigo.

Coco Chanel died in 1971. Karl Lagerfeld became artistic director of Chanel in 1983.

Lagerfeld bought back cruise collections, revived haute couture and created the Chanel ready-to-wear line.

Jewellery and watches were added to the brand and many more perfumes were added to their range.

The Fondation CHANEL was created in 2011 to support projects aimed at improving economic and social conditions of women around the world.

Following Karl Lagerfeld’s death in 2019, Virginie Viard was named artistic director. She was succeeded in late 2024 by Mattieu Blazy.

julie.asher@alliedmedia.co.nz