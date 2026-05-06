Farmer standing for NZ First

Southland Federated Farmers president Jason Herrick will stand for New Zealand First in the Southland electorate at the 2026 general election.

Mr Herrick, a Southland dairy farmer and business owner, has been vocal on local government regulations, rural mental health and issues surrounding environmental regulations and was voted "advocate of the year" at the 2025 Federated Farmers annual meeting.

With more than 30 years’ farming exerience, Mr Herrick understood the pressures facing farmers, tradies and regional communities, NZ First said.

"He is someone who has lived the challenges, built a business and raised a family in rural New Zealand."

Mr Herrick’s leadership experience spanned school boards, community groups and local clubs, as well as his role as an executive member of Federated Farmers Southland.

Mr Herrick, who is married with four children, has been president of Southland Federated Farmers since 2024. — Allied Media