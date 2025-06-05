Striking pink-fleshed apples grown in Otago

Snazzy Fruit's Fizz apple. Photo: Fizzapple.com

The first pinky-red-fleshed apples ever grown in New Zealand are about to be sold commercially.

Several pallets of the unique local apples are on their way to international markets, and more growers are wanted as the demand for them is expected to explode.

Called Fizz - the new apple variety was developed through the Plant & Food Research breeding programme and Snazzy Fruit has the licence to grow and sell the striking apple.

Snazzy's managing director, Josh Parlane, says Fizz trees are being grown in Otago, Nelson and Hawke's Bay and the plan is to roll out many more hectares with commercial growers on board.

"We currently have about 16,000 trees and have more going in the ground this season. There is also a grafting opportunity that we would like to discuss with potential growers in order to get quicker production in the years to come.'

Parlane says the apple trees will be grown on a step-by-step basis to carefully expand the number of apples that are produced to cater for the demand, and be sustainable for the growers.

He believes they will be popular with any person who enjoys biting into an apple.

"For me I thought wow - like I had tried literally hundreds of apples before - nothing quite compared to this one because of how unique it was. The berry tones, the strong flavour. It really is a stand-out in that regard.

"I thought this could really be a winner."

Parlane said the apple's vibrant colour also contained anthocyanins, which had a range of potential health benefits including antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

The first premium Fizz apples had recently been exported to Taiwan, India and the Middle East, but wouldn't be available in the New Zealand market until next year, he said.

He said a group of official 'tasters' all agreed they would pay up to 30 percent more for a premium Fizz apple than what's already available.