Cops called on Dunedin gardener using machete

A gardener being handcuffed after he was spotted carrying a machete in Opoho yesterday. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A gardener using a machete in Opoho found himself in handcuffs after a worried member of the public called the police.

Police yesterday received a report from a member of the public about a man in Opoho Rd ‘‘carrying a machete’’, Acting Sergeant Matt Nichols said.

Police located the man — who spoke limited English — in Windsor St, found the machete along with other tools and handcuffed him.

When speaking to the man, it was found he was a gardener and the machete was part of his gardening tools.

He was carrying it in the open as it did not fit in his toolbox, Sgt Nichols said.

Once everything was cleared up, he was released and given prevention advice.

‘‘[It] looks bad, but you've got to take it to context that when we see a guy with a machete, we're always going to put him in handcuffs before we talk to him about what's going on,’’ Sgt Nichols said.

