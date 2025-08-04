Toddler found in suitcase on bus wearing only a nappy

Photo: RNZ

A toddler found in a suitcase had been in a bus luggage compartment for nearly an hour wearing only a nappy, RNZ understands.

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with ill-treatment/neglect of a child following the incident yesterday.

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said police were called at 12.50pm, after a passenger asked for access to the luggage compartment during a planned stop in Kaiwaka, Northland.

Harrison said the driver became concerned when he noticed the bag moving.

"When the driver opened the suitcase, they discovered the two-year-old girl."

RNZ understands the girl had been on the bus for nearly an hour and when taken out of the suitcase she was only wearing a nappy.

Harrison said the little girl was reported to be "very hot", but otherwise unharmed.

She has been taken to hospital in a "minor" condition for an extensive medical assessment.

The woman who has been charged was due to appear in North Shore District Court today.

"We would like to acknowledge and commend the bus driver, who noticed something wasn't right and took immediate action, preventing what could have been a far worse outcome," Harrison said.

"Police inquiries into this incident are ongoing and further charges cannot be ruled out. Oranga Tamariki [the Ministry for Children] has also been notified."

An Intercity spokesperson said the company was aware of an incident involving a passenger on one of its services earlier yesterday.

"Police were called to respond, and they are now investigating the matter. No one was harmed during the incident and the service has resumed.

"As this is now an active police investigation, we are unable to comment further."