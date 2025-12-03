Woman killed in Canterbury crash with Swiss named

Patrick Keusch appeared in court on Monday. Photo: POOL via RNZ / Iain McGregor / The Press

Police have named the woman who died in crash in which a Swiss man has admitted a charge of careless driving.

She was Glenda Sally Douglas, 68, of Cobden.

The two-vehicle crash happened on State Highway 73, near Sheffield in Canterbury, on November 19 this year.

Patrick Keusch was arrested and charged with careless driving causing death, police confirmed the next day.

On Monday, the 32-year-old appeared in the Christchurch District Court and his through his lawyer pleaded guilty to careless driving.

Keusch's bail conditions meant he cannot leave New Zealand and return home after surrendering his passport.

He has also been disqualified from driving.

The Swiss national was to reappear in the district court on January 16.

- Allied Media