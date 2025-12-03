Police investigating scrap metal theft

If you recognise this person, call the police on 105. Photo: Police

Police want the public’s help to identify this person in relation to the theft of scrap metal from a Christchurch business.

A police spokesperson said in a statement they believe the person may be able to help with their investigation into scrap metal thefts from a commercial premises on Chapmans Rd in Woolston on Thursday, November 27.

"If this is you, or you know who this person is, please update us through 105 either online or over the phone.

"Please use the reference number 251128/0062. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."