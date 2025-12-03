What do you think of the plan to upgrade New Brighton mall?

The community is being offered the chance to weigh in on the plan to upgrade New Brighton mall in Christchurch.

Christchurch City Council manager planning and delivery transport, Jacob Bradbury, said work to revamp the pedestrian mall area has been in the pipeline for a decade.

With recent projects like He Puna Taimoana, the City to Sea Pathway, Marine Parade, and the New Brighton Beachside Playground all contributing to New Brighton's steady regeneration, and new developments like the Village Green Project and Pierside under way, Bradbury says the "time is right to turn attention to the mall".

Bradbury said the city council's plans have been informed by the community. The aim is to draw people into the area and improve the feel, safety and connectivity of Brighton Mall.

“The mall’s main purpose is to act as a gateway between the pier, the beach and local businesses to give people in New Brighton easy access to hospitality, retail and services,” Bradbury said.

“To make it all flow better and be more welcoming, we’re looking at a range of changes and improvements.”

Consultation on the mall plans is open until Sunday, February 1, and work on the upgrade is expected to start next winter. Photo: CCC

New paving along the mall that incorporates the newly gifted name for the mall, Te Ara Kuaka, which means “the pathway of the godwit”.

Creating a central gathering area in the mall, adjacent to the Village Green with bespoke seating, planting, irrigation and LED feature lighting.

New streetlights, feature lighting of the palm trees and central gathering area, free public Wi-Fi and security cameras.

Upgraded drainage with increased capacity.

Cultural artwork in the central gathering area.

New rubbish bins, drinking fountain and signage.

Changing the mall's designation from Pedestrian Mall to Shared Zone to make it easier for people to access the mall in different ways, such as via bicycle or skateboard.

Some of the elements the city council is considering include:

Te Ara Kuaka Brighton Mall upgrade plan. Image: CCC

To have your say on the mall upgrade, go to Letstalk.ccc.govt.nz/brightonmall . To see the plans in person, visit the pop-up display inside New Brighton Library.

Said Bradbury: "We have $4.2 million earmarked for this revamp, and we're confident that this spend will go a long way towards lifting the amenity."

"There's already so much awesome stuff going on in the Brighton Mall area, and by simply linking it all together in an attractive way, we can really make the most of the regeneration that's already happening.

"We’re working closely with Martini Investments, the Greater New Brighton Charitable Trust and ChristchurchNZ to make sure private and public developments integrate well."