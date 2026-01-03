Saturday, 3 January 2026

Driver crashes on North Otago beach

    By Ruby Shaw
    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    A person has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition after their car left the road, crashing onto a North Otago beach.

    A Fire and Emergency spokesman said crews from Palmerston and Hampden responded to the incident on State Highway 1, near Hillgrove,  about 12.50pm today.

    Initial reports had been of a more serious incident, but the single occupant was not trapped, the spokesman said.

    Traffic around the incident was being slowed and minor delays were possible, he said.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one patient, in moderate condition, was being transported to Dunedin Hospital.

    One PRIME responder, one first response unit and an ambulance attended the incident.

    A police spokeswoman said it appeared there was no significant road blockage at this stage.

     

    Otago Daily Times