Mt Maunganui landslide victims named

Human remains have been found during the search for people buried beneath a big landslide at Mt Maunganui.

Six victims have been named.

The operation has moved to recovery mode.

A partial slip occurred at campground at 6pm on Friday.

Emergency services are trying to track down three other people who may have been at the site.

A grandmother and her grandchild are the victims of a landslide in Pāpāmoa, RNZ understands.

A review into "all aspects leading up to" the landslide has been ordered.

Police have named six people missing in a huge landside at a Mount Maunganui campground in the Bay of Plenty, following this week's devastating storms.

The slip came down at the Beachside Holiday Park in Mount Maunganui about 9.30am on Thursday, smashing into campervans, tents, vehicles and an ablution block near the Mount Hot Pools.

Two Auckland teenagers, a Swedish tourist and a Morrinsville teacher are among the people who remain unaccounted for following the landslide.

At a news conference on Saturday, police said some remains of victims had been found overnight and six people were unaccounted following the slip at a popular campground.

Police released the names of those unaccounted for:

Lisa Anne Maclennan, 50, from Morrinsville

Måns Loke Bernhardsson, 20, from Sweden

Jacqualine Suzanne Wheeler, 71, from Rotorua

Susan Doreen Knowles, 71, from Ngongotaha

Sharon Maccanico, 15, from Auckland

Max Furse-Kee, 15, from Auckland

Avellino Today is reporting that 15-year-old Sharon Maccanico who is originally from Italy is missing after the Mt Maunganui landslide. Photo: Avellino Today

In a Facebook post, Morrinsville Intermediate School identified victim Lisa Anne Maclennan as one of their staff members.

"It is with great sadness that we need to inform you that one of our staff members, Lisa Maclennan (our amazing Literacy Centre tutor), is one of the people trapped in the landslide at Mount Maunganui."

"Our love and aroha go out to Lisa's family; we ask that you respect their privacy at this very difficult time."

Pakuranga College also identified both Max Furse-Kee and Sharon Maccanico were students at the school.

"Many members of the college have been deeply impacted by the news and we are working to support students and staff in the coming days and weeks." the school said in a Facebook post.

Susan Knowles, 71, from Ngongotaha, is one of six people unaccounted for. Photo: SUPPLIED

"The wellbeing of our college community is paramount as the school year starts next week under incredibly sad circumstances.

"Parents have received an email this afternoon with advice and information for supporting their child/ren as they process this distressing event."

Italian media reported that Sharon, was originally from a small town called Picarelli in the municipality of Avellino.

Avellino Today said the community had gathered in the town's local church as they waited for news.

The names are only of those unaccounted for and not those who had been found as the Coroner said identifying remains of victims would be a lengthy process.

Excavators have been working on moving piles of rubble from a massive slip in Mount Maunganui while support workers on foot point out the next spot for them to dig. PHOTO: RNZ

'Catastrophic damage'

Bay of Plenty district commander Superintendent Tim Anderson said early this afternoon the search was now about recovery.

“Every single person involved in this operation has been focused solely on saving the lives of the people under the slip. Search teams have been working through the slip layer by layer, but tragically it is now apparent that we will not be able to bring them home alive."

“This is heartbreaking news for the families and the dozens of people who have been working day and night, hoping for a positive outcome.

“We informed the families of this news [on Saturday] morning and we’re continuing to provide them with wrap around support. They are going through something very few people could understand, and we ask that they be given space to grieve.”

Anderson said emergency services were in the early stages of investigating remains of victims and would not be releasing any information on what has been found or who they believe it could be.

"This afternoon, search teams, supported by contractors and machinery, are continuing to work through the debris, towards the amenities block.

"From what we have seen, the building suffered catastrophic damage and we are confronted with the reality that it is highly unlikely anyone would have been able to survive.

Emergency services were also trying to track down three other people who may have been at the campsite at the time the landslide hit.

Flowers and messages of support have been left at the Mt Maunganui site. Photo: RNZ

Coronial process

Responsibility for identifying the victims, along with other legal processes, was now passed to the Coroners Court and an internationally approved process for disaster victim identification is being followed.

Chief Coroner Judge Anna Tutton reassured families and friends of victims that those who had died in the tragedy would treated with dignity but said the identification process could be "painstaking" and "complex" especially when people are severely injured.

"Victims will be transported to the Hamilton mortuary, where any post mortem examinations required will be performed, and, with the assistance of Police and other specialists, coroners will determine the identity of the victims.

"I can't say how long the identification process will take - but I give my absolute assurance that we will work very carefully - and as quickly as we can - to reunite families."

More bad weather

Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed this morning there was a partial slip in the northern sector of the search area about 6pm last night.

In a statement, Fenz said staff have not searched that area since for their safety, but it was being continuously reassessed.

More heavy rain forecast for today may make it too dangerous for searchers to continue.

A Fenz specialist Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team continued to work through the night on Friday and continued to carefully remove layers of debris. Heavy machinery is on site to assist.

There were 25 USAR and 10 Fire and Emergency personnel on site working closely with police.

More heavy rain was forecast for today "which may present challenges for our operations," Fenz said today. "USAR teams will be informed by experts when they need to withdraw from the slip area for their safety, and when it is safe for them to return. We ask people to avoid the Mount to allow emergency services to have the space to work safely."

The National Emergency Management Agency is warning that the threat to life from this week's deluge is not over.

Director of Civil Defence John Price told RNZ's Summer Weekends programme today that the risk was still high.

"The land in most of those areas which are affected is still sodden. The sponge which is the land which absorbs all that water that comes from the sky obviously, is still full, and that means that much of that land that potentially could be unstable - people need to stay away from it."

Fenz said there was still a high risk from further landslides in the weather affected areas and people in a life-threatening situation should call 111.

Independent review

Tauranga Mayor Mahe Drysdale said initial indications were that there may have been a small slip early on Thursday and some people were able to move away from the area.

How much warning there was would be addressed at a later date, but the focus right now was on the rescue response, he said.

An independent review into "all aspects leading up to" the landslide had been ordered yesterday, Drysdale said.

"It is important that we have a clear and accurate understanding of the facts and events leading up to the landslide, so that we can ensure that the future safety of the community is appropriately safeguarded."

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said New Zealand was full of grief and what happened was an absolute tragedy. He spent yesterday morning with families of some of those missing.

Mr Luxon said he had seen neighbours and "friends of friends of friends" going to houses to help clear slips and debris and it was inspiring to see community members reaching out and supporting neighbours in tough times.

Rescuers were "deeply, deeply committed to doing everything they can to help find these loved ones", Mr Luxon said.

Fenz’s urban search and rescue teams worked through Thursday night in what is a complex and high-risk environment. A far-reaching cordon is in place in Mount Maunganui, which was closed following the slip.

Mount Maunganui local Robyn Leech, whose apartment overlooks the slip site, yesterday said the mood was eerie and sombre and the area was practically deserted, aside from search and rescue crews, police and security.