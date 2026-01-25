Crews attend 'well ablaze' house fire in Dunedin

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Fire crews have extinguished a "well ablaze" fire at a home in Mosgiel this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said five appliances from Mosgiel, Outram, Roslyn and Lookout Point were sent to the Ashton St property at about 2.45pm.

When crews arrived they found the house was "well ablaze in fire" but no occupants were home at the time of the blaze.

Crews had extinguished the fire by about 4pm and four remained at the scene to dampen it down.

A fire investigator was notified and would go to the scene tomorrow to determine the cause of the fire.

