High faecal bacteria levels found in Ashley River

Health New Zealand is warning people not to swim in North Canterbury's Ashley River after high levels of faecal bacteria were found.
In a statement on Friday, Medical Officer of Health Dr Cheryl Brunton said the Ashley River / Rakahuri at State Highway 1 "is not considered suitable for recreational uses, including swimming, because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens".
"Water contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa," Brunton said.
- To keep up to date with the current waterway health warnings, go to https://info.health.nz/health-alerts