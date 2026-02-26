ECan proposes rates rise

Environment Canterbury councillors. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Environment Canterbury is proposing a rates rise of under 3%, as it faces major reform and financial constraints.

ECan adopted its draft 2026/27 annual plan on Wednesday which proposes an average rates rise of 2.9%.

But one councillor broke down in tears as she expressed frustration at the constraints placed on the council by local government reform and rates capping, which reduced its ability to protect the environment.

The proposed rate rise is well below the 7.3% average rate rise signalled in the 2024/34 Long Term Plan (LTP) and the 17.2% rate rise signalled after it deferred work in last year’s annual plan.

Local government is facing significant change, with new legislation set to replace the Resource Management Act.

The Government is also proposing to cap rate rises and to replace elected regional councillors with boards of mayors.

Councillors Genevieve Robinson and Ian Mackenzie voted against adopting the draft annual plan for different reasons.

Cr Robinson broke down as she spoke about the impact of reform in her region.

She has been lobbying for 15 years for the council to update the Canterbury Regional Coastal Environment Plan, which was adopted in 2005.

‘‘We’ve got cost-cutting themes which are thrown at us, and it’s the coastal environment which suffers.’’

The plan aims to promote the sustainable management of Canterbury’s coastline.

Cr Robinson received support from several councillors, who hoped the coastal environment would be considered in next year’s 2027/37 LTP.

Cr Mackenzie said the council had not gone far enough in ‘‘reprioritising’’ its programmes to find more cost savings.

‘‘Ratepayers voted for a reduction in our rate rises and our spending.’’

There was some support for Cr Mackenzie’s view, including from North Canterbury councillors Claire McKay and John Faulkner.

Cr McKay said she believed it was the first time she had supported a draft annual plan since she was elected in 2016.

‘‘I have never been very comfortable with some of our rate increases. The cost of living pressures are real and rates makes up one of the top three impacts on the cost of living.’’

Cr Faulkner said it was not about rates, but councillors ‘‘working together’’.

Deputy chairperson and Ngāi Tahu councillor Iaean Cranwell said he shared the concerns about the constraints impacting on environmental outcomes and public transport provision.

‘‘We are still there for the environment and we still have our work programmes and staff are working hard to make sure we still have environmental protections.’’

The council has been unable to secure funding from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to uplift the number one (Rangiora to Cashmere) and five (Rolleston to New Brighton) bus services as signalled in the last LTP.

Funding for Total Mobility, which offers subsidised transport for people with disabilities, is also being reviewed, with the Government set to reduce the subsidy from 75% to 65% from July 1.

ECan chairperson Dr Deon Swiggs said the regional council’s work continues, despite the uncertainty with Government reform

Priorities in this year’s annual plan include protecting the region’s land, water, air, and ecosystems, safe and reliable transport, and strengthening resilience to climate change and natural hazards.

‘‘Our statutory obligations remain, our communities depend on us, and the environmental challenges we face do not pause for policy change.

‘‘Rain still falls. Wilding pines still spread. Land use continues.

‘‘This annual plan goes ahead because it must.’’

The draft annual plan will be out for consultation from February 27 to March 31. Drop-in sessions with councillors are planned on May 5 and 7, ahead of deliberations later in May.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.