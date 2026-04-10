Canterbury high school pulls out of premier rugby competition

Rangiora High School first XV player Suliasi Uhatafe is tackled during the championship rugby final against the Christchurch Boys’ High School second XV at Rangiora. Photo: BR Photos

Rangiora High School has pulled out of the Crusaders region's Miles Toyota First XV Premiership this season, and instead wants to create a combined rugby team from North Canterbury schools.

The move follows a bid from South Island boys' schools to establish a separate competition.

In May last year, the boys' schools announced they wanted to form a breakaway competition, which would bring together teams from the Crusaders' and Highlanders' regions.

Rangiora High School principal Bruce Kearney was one of around 45 principals from Canterbury and West Coast co-educational secondary schools who came together to speak out against the move.

New Zealand Rugby later stepped in to mediate, with the boys schools opting to continue playing in the Crusaders first XV premiership.

They will also play in a cross-over South Island competition against teams from the Highlanders region.

The decision to withdraw Rangiora's first XV from the premiership has the backing of the school's board of trustees presiding member Simon Green.

He said promoting a competition for boys' schools could have long term implications.

"As a co-ed school, we're concerned that restricting top-level rugby to boys' schools limits inclusivity and risks drawing talented players away from the school communities where many first developed their love of the game."

But schools behind the initiative said they aimed to "foster connection, belonging and pride among our young men".

Crusaders premiership school teams this year are expected to include Christchurch Boys' High School, Christ's College, St Bede's College, St Thomas of Canterbury, Shirley Boys' High School, Marlborough Boys' College, Nelson Boys' College and Timaru Boys' High School.

St Andrew's College is expected to be the only co-ed school in the competition, after Rangiora and a combined Selwyn team pulled out.

The Highlanders region teams are set to include Otago Boys' High School, Kings' High School (Dunedin) and Southland Boys' High School.

Waitaki Boys' High School (Oamaru) pulled out, citing pressures from the financial commitment, lack of player depth and the amount of time required off school.

Kearney said his school's move down to the championship grade is an opportunity to work with other North Canterbury schools.

"I don't think playing in [the premiership] is in the best interests for our boys and it's not just because of the size and ability of the players, but also the attitude."

While there are no single sex schools in North Canterbury, several players from the region have gone on to play professional rugby, including former Rangiora student, and All Black Fletcher Newell.

"For many, playing in their first team at school is the greatest opportunity in sport they will ever have because of the pressures of work and other pressures in their lives," Kearney said.

Smaller area schools do not have numbers to field rugby teams at secondary school level, with students playing for local clubs, he said.

Oxford Area School acting principal Lesley Inch said they were open to a discussion around supporting young players to have further opportunities.

Rangiora New Life School principal Stephen Walters said his students already combined with other schools for sports and cultural activities, including Polyfest and CASAFest (Canterbury area schools).

Kaiapoi High School has no first XV rugby tradition, but the school roll has grown significantly in the last 15 years.

"There's a strong desire for rugby at Kaiapoi," principal Jason Reid said.

"Every year we have some family members who say 'let's make it happen', but it's a challenge getting the collaboration with the clubs."

Kaiapoi and Rangiora high schools have produced a combined girls first XV in recent years to pay in the girls' first XV premiership, and Reid would be keen to discuss something similar for the boys.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.