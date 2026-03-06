Noisy car exhaust lands man in trouble with Christchurch police

The car had a modified exhaust and was issued with a green sticker for defects. Photo: Police

A 56-year-old Christchurch motorist has been fined $600 and will face the courts after police took issue with his "extremely loud exhaust".

Senior Constable Scott Agnew said officers were on a foot patrol in Cashel Mall on Wednesday when they heard a particularly loud car accelerating and reverberating through the nearby indoor car park.

Agnew said the noise had gained the attention of members of the public in the area who helped identify the car.

“We stopped the vehicle inside the carpark and issued the driver with a $600 fine for driving causing annoyance.

“The driver admitted the offence, but it was an expensive bit of fun."

The driver also had an excess of breath alcohol, which Agnew said was not his first time.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on March 25, charged with driving with excess breath alcohol for the third time.

Agnew said the car had a modified exhaust and was issued with a green sticker for defects.

“Exhaust noise can’t be noticeably and significantly louder than the original exhaust."

