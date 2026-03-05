Rangiora shoppers facing intimidation

Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

A Rangiora retailer is welcoming the new police move-on powers as anti-social behaviour is ‘‘terrifying’’ staff and High St shoppers.

The Government is giving extra power to police to issue move-on orders in a bid to address anti-social behaviour and rough sleeping in town and city centres.

The retailer, who Local Democracy agreed not to name, said a man had been caught on camera urinating on shop windows and had been intimidating shoppers and staff.

The incidents had been reported to police.

‘‘We feel our town Rangiora has been brought down to a different level by this behaviour,’’ the retailer said.

‘‘A lot of people come out from Christchurch and they love the vibe of our town centre, so we don’t want to lose that.

"It’s terrifying for the elderly and the young ones who see it and feel they don’t want to be crossing the street.’’

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey said he believed the new move-on powers would be welcomed by Waimakariri residents.

‘‘In Rangiora, a fulltime beggar has spurned all offers of help and has stubbornly remained on the High St due to the support he is getting from passers-by of drinks, food and money.

‘‘I have heard stories of local business owners harassed by this person, shop fronts urinated on and shoppers saying they are choosing to avoid that part of the High St.

‘‘I am meeting with a group of local business owners who are understandably frustrated with the slow progress in addressing this antisocial behaviour and intend to raise the solution of a council bylaw for banning begging in our town centres when I meet them next.’’

But the retailer said she had spoken to Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon and had found the council to be supportive.

Rangiora business owner Karl Howarth said he had noticed an increase in homelessness in the town.

‘‘However, we don’t have any specific issues and the new law looks to be a literal attempt to shuffle the problem along and doesn't address the root causes.’’

Enterprise North Canterbury, the economic development arm of the Waimakariri and Hurunui district Councils, said it was not aware of concerns from local businesses.

The council’s strategy, engagement and economic development general manager Simon Hart said their community team worked with Social Services Waimakariri and the Salvation Army, and is planning a forum this month with local agencies to better understand the issue.

Mr Hart said police already had powers to respond where behaviour becomes aggressive, damaging to property or amounts to disorder or public nuisance.

While the legislation may provide clarity and offer more tools, enforcement alone did not address the underlying causes of homelessness, he said.

‘‘If we are to find sustainable, long-term solutions that are in the best interests of both the individuals involved and the wider community, we must focus on understanding the root causes and working collaboratively with our partner agencies to respond with care, compassion and practical support.’’

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.