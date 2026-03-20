Disc golf course gets green light in Rangiora

A new disc golf course was established in Kaiapoi Domain last year. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

A disc golf course could soon open at Rangiora’s Coldstream Rd sports hub.

The Rangiora-Ashley Community Board has given the nod for Sport NC (North Canterbury Sport and Recreation Trust) to develop a nine-hole disc golf course at the sports hub.

Sport NC is looking to establish the course on empty land behind MainPower Oval (cricket), the hockey turf and MainPower Stadium, which it manages on behalf of the Waimakariri District Council.

Sport NC marketing and facility maintenance manager Tony Kean said the trust hoped to establish the course later this year.

He said the project will be funded through sponsorship arranged by the trust, with no cost to ratepayers.

The council will enter into a license to occupy agreement with the trust for an initial three-year term, with local businesses invited to sponsor baskets and scorecards.

There will be no cost to play on the course, aside from bringing your own discs or hiring discs from the stadium.

Disc golf is like regular golf, except participants use a disc or frisbee instead of a ball and golf clubs. The aim is to get the disc from the tee and into the basket in the least number of throws.

Disc golf is a fast-growing sport, with nearly 1600 rounds recorded at the popular Jelly Park course in Christchurch last year.

Kean said disc golf can be played by all ages and abilities and is a popular sport for families.

The disc golf course will be added to the sports hub on Rangiora’s Coldstream Rd. Image: Waimakariri District Council

Participants range from social players to the more serious competitors who invest in specialised discs, including distance drivers, fairway drivers, midrange discs and putters.

‘‘We’ve got a cafe at the stadium, so people can finish with a coffee.’’

The trust is working closely with other sports clubs in the area, including cricket, hockey, netball, basketball and football, Kean said.

‘‘The only thing we would say, is don’t come on Saturday morning in the winter, with netball, hockey and football all going at once.’’

Rangiora-Ashley Community Board chairperson Liz McClure knew little about disc golf until she looked it up on TikTok.

‘‘There’s some really amazing tricks some of the players pull off.

‘‘We’re happy to support a really cool sport and it’s going to be great for our district and our community.’’

The board will review the agreement after 12 months.

There are 22 disc golf courses in Canterbury, including one which opened in the Kaiapoi Domain last year.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.