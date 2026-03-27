Transport scheme changes will impact Canterbury's most vulnerable people - councillor

Total Mobility card holders will pay more to use taxi services from July 1, with pending Government changes to the scheme. Photo: File image

A Canterbury regional councillor has slammed funding cuts to a transport scheme for people with disabilities.

The Total Mobility Scheme provides 75% discounted taxi fares to eligible people, up to a maximum fare of $70 a trip, in the Christchurch area.

Environment Canterbury councillor Joe Davies voted against a proposal to cut the Total Mobility fare cap by 10% - from $70 to $63 - at a council meeting on Wednesday.

He said the cuts were adding extra costs to the most vulnerable in the community who had few or no other transport options.

The Total Mobility card is used by people with long-term impairments - physical, intellectual, cognitive, or psychiatric - that prevent them from using public transport.

The Government is planning to cut the Total Mobility subsidy from 75% to 65% of the fare, up to the fare cap of $63, from July 1, as it looks for cost savings.

Councils were advised to cut the fare cap by at least 10% as part of the changes.

It means Total Mobility card holders will now be required to pay 35% of their taxi fare from July 1, which is $22 at the new cap of $63.

When taxi fares exceed the cap, the user is required to pay the difference.

The subsidy is jointly funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and regional councils.

‘‘This is not efficiency, it is isolation, a missed doctor’s appointment and lost independence,’’ Davies said.

‘‘We will not balance the books on the back of Total Mobility reductions.’’

Staff presented two options for reducing the fare cap of $70 by 10% (to $63) or 15% (to $59.50), with councillors opting for the 10% reduction.

While Davies was the only councillor to vote against the proposals, there was sympathy around the table.

ECan councillors Megen McKay and Ian Mackenzie described a 10% reduction as ‘‘the least worst option’’.

‘‘We are providing a service to a community with very few other options,’’ Mackenzie said.

ECan corporate director Giles Southwell said the subsidy was increased from 50% to 75% by the Government during the Covid pandemic.

In December, the Government announced the Total Mobility Scheme was close to exceeding Crown funding due to a growing demand for the service, putting financial pressure on local government and NZTA.

Southwell said staff analysis indicated the subsidy reduction would likely lead to fewer trips, resulting in savings to the council.

Around 6.5% of trips have reached the $70 cap, but all users of the scheme will be impact by the change, he said.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.