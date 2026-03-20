'Worst it's ever been': Call to involve public in deer control

There are increasing complaints around the deer population in Westland. Photo: Getty Images

Concerns over an explosion of wild deer in South Westland have been raised at a West Coast Conservation Board meeting in Okarito.

One board member yesterday described it as "the worst it's ever been in South Westland". The board called on more public help in controlling deer numbers.

Department of Conservation wild animals manager Mike Perry told the board discussions were ongoing around a national deer plan.

Ngai Tahu board member Rob Wilson raised the issue of increasing complaints around the deer population, and said the public should have a say in how animal numbers can be controlled.

"There is a huge public interest in controlling deer numbers. The deer numbers are going up and everybody's complaining about it, but I think there is an obligation to involve the public," Mr Wilson said.

He also questioned how Doc would organise funding for the deer plan.

"How is it going to be funded? Where is the money going to come from? Is there going to be enough money to deal with it?"

Board member Barry Wards asked if there was any plan in the pipeline for controlling the deer population in South Westland in the near future.

"No, is the short answer," Mr Perry said.

Mr Wilson slammed his response, saying he had not seen deer numbers this bad before. He asked what was needed for Doc to get more funding to respond to the problem.

"Everyone, including the ministers, are aware of the issue," Mr Perry said.

"I don't have a straight answer for you because it's a complex issue ... we need a solution. No one knows quite what that is, whether it's commercial, recreational, government funding, or a combination of all those. That is literally what we are trying to work through at the moment."

Mr Wilson later told LDR the increasing deer population can impact farm pasture.

"The first thing I think about that are on the edges of the national parks, especially with the deer coming out and eating crops and eating grass where there could be cattle."

Some farmers were also wary of hunters in South Westland, and that the area might be flooded with hunters once they hear about wild deer populations.

Paringa farmer Ben Monk said aerial hunting of deer would be more efficient, as ground hunting can ultimately become a safety issue.

- By Vihan Dalal, Local Democracy reporter

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ on Air