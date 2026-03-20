After hours medical care on track

Rangiora’s after hours facility is on track to open in January. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

After years of waiting, Rangiora’s new after hours medical facility is on track to welcome its first patients in January.

South Link Health chief executive Karl Andrews said the building of the new urgent, after-hours medical centre, Rangiora Medical, at the Rangiora Health Hub in Ashley Street is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

It will serve the growing Waimakariri and Hurunui districts.

‘‘To date, this has been a very positive project with the support, ongoing engagement and commitment from the Waimakariri District Council,’’ Mr Andrews said.

‘‘We look forward to a similar level of support from Health NZ in developing an appropriately funded urgent care model for the North Canterbury community.

‘‘There is still significant work ahead to deliver a facility of this scale, but the project team remains on track to deliver it to our expected deadlines.’’

The Waimakariri District Council entered into a partnership with the South Link Education Trust, with the council agreeing to loan fund the project.

South Link Education Trust, which is a Dunedin-based charitable trust, will be responsible for servicing the loan, meaning there is no cost to ratepayers.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon joined with the trust’s chairman Professor Murray Tilyard and Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey to turn the first sod in August last year.

The Rangiora centre will have x-ray and pharmacy services. Image: Supplied / South Link Health

Mr Andrews said ‘‘a highly-experienced’’ business manager has been employed and will begin work in late April, including recruiting staff for the new facility.

Rangiora Medical’s existing teams at the Victoria Street and Good Street premises will move to the new facility to provide general practice services, alongside urgent care including x-ray and pharmacy services.

Mr Andrews said the general practice will be open Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm, while urgent care will be provided seven days a week including public holidays, from 8am to 10pm, as per the resource consent conditions.

The new facility has been a long time coming, with Rangiora woman Paula Thackwell first presenting a petition to the then Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) 15 years ago calling for after hours medical care.

South Link Education Trust chairperson Professor Murray Tilyard (left), Hurunui Mayor Marie Black, Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon, Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith and Associate Health Minister and Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey at the sod turning for the promised Rangiora medical facility in August. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

David McLean and his late wife Sandi presented a petition containing more than 10,500 signatures to the former CDHB in 2019, with Mr Doocey, who is now the Associate Health Minister.

The couple presented a follow up petition to Te Whatu Ora Health NZ in 2023.

At last year’s sod turning, Prof Tilyard said the ultimate aim is to deliver 24 hours medical care, ‘‘if the demand is there’’.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.