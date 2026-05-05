ECan councillor to contest Selwyn Labour seat

Nick Moody. Photo: Paul Petch

Environment Canterbury councillor Nick Moody has been selected as Labour’s Selwyn candidate for the November General Election.

Moody was elected to ECan in October last year as a Christchurch South regional councillor.

He will contest the Selwyn seat against current National MP Nicola Grigg and independent candidate Zoran Rakovic.

Moody was unavailable for an interview on Tuesday, but Selwyn Labour chair Paul Taylor told Allied Media Moody would resign from ECan if elected.

If Moody did resign, it may trigger a by-election.

When asked about the cost of a by-election to ratepayers Taylor said he "hadn't given it much thought".

Grigg has held the Selwyn seat since 2020 after taking over from Amy Adams.

Taylor said support for Labour has been growing in the district as it has become more urbanised.

"There’s a lot of enthusiasm out here,” he said.

“Nick is a hunter and fisher and understands the country people, and also the urban population, and he’s got a deep desire for freshwater.”

In 2020, Labour won the party vote in the electorate.

Taylor said the turnout at monthly party meetings in the district has also grown from about six people to 25 since 2018.

Moody said in a statement he is campaigning on warm affordable homes, fair pay in good jobs, and access to public services.

“I’ve been dismayed by the current Government’s approach to workers’ pay and safety. As a PSA union delegate, I led industrial action at Environment Canterbury and helped secure their living wage accreditation,” he said.

“I’ve also worked supporting adults with disabilities. So I know how crucial and underpaid this kind of work is. As part of a Labour government, I’ll be pushing for pay equity for all sectors, including for health and education workers.”

Moody’s announcement comes at a time when the future of ECan is uncertain.

The Government is currently proposing to disestablish regional councils and replace them with a board made up of mayors.

Resource Management Act Reform Minister Chris Bishop said in an announcement on Tuesday councils have three months to submit amalgamation proposals or the Government will step in and do it for them.

“Our message to councils is simple: Lead your own reform, or we will do it for you. Either way, change is coming,” Bishop said.

Before he joined ECan, Moody was a ranger and national manager at the Department of Conservation and the general manager of a regional park.

He has a Bachelor of Resource Studies from Lincoln University, a Certificate in Small Business Management from Te Wananga o Aotearoa and delivers guest lectures at Lincoln and Canterbury universities.

Moody was a founding member of the Styx (River) Living Laboratory Trust in 1998 and has been a trustee for many years.