Smoke from a fire in the forestry area at Christchurch Adventure Park could be seen on the Port Hills before it was contained on Monday morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said there was no risk of the fire spreading.

Crews from the Spreydon, Governors Bay, Christchurch City and Woolston stations were called to the scene just after 6.30am. They worked with forestry staff to extinguish the burning pile.

“It’s contained and it’s not going anywhere,” Fenz said.

“We will be there probably all day, just while we make sure the slash pile is totally extinguished to our satisfaction.”

Christchurch Adventure Park said in a Facebook post the fire was caused “by the logging companies’ slash pile combusting”.

“Giving you all an update as many of you might have noticed smoke coming from our hillside.

“This was caused by the logging companies’ slash pile combusting.

“Firstly: The fire department was quick to respond and are in control of the situation!

“We may see smoke for a while as water is applied and it smoulders.

“Secondly: As we head into a potentially very dry and warm summer, it’s another reminder to be fire smart around the Port Hills, specifically the Christchurch Adventure Park.

“We will be working with the logging company to ensure they leave a tidy work site to reduce the nerves going into summer.

“Thanks to everyone who called in. Remember, If you see anything suspicious, please alert the authorities so we can continue to enjoy the wonderful place we have in our backyard.”