Two hundred tonnes of soil will be going with Cultivate Christchurch when it moves from the central city to a new site in Linwood.

The soil was too good to leave behind, the organisation told OneRoof.co.nz.

“It’s a massive worm farm, and such an incredible resource. We are too attached to let it go.”

The urban farm was founded in 2015 and sits on a 3179sqm site in Manchester St, which was home to an office block and flats before the earthquakes in 2011.

The site will be sold by deadline, which closes on September 2.

Co-founders Fiona Stewart and Bailey Perryman secured a peppercorn lease for the land, which prominent Christchurch investor and landlord Liz Harris owned.

Cultivate Christchurch's farm on the corner of Manchester and Peterborough Sts opened after quake demolition work in the central city. Photo: RNZ

They were helped by Life in Vacant Spaces, an organisation that connects the owners of empty or under-utilised land and buildings with people who have ideas on how to fill them.

“Life in Vacant Spaces knew Liz Harris had this land, and a week later we were signing documents saying that we could lease the land for a dollar,” Stewart said.

“I still don’t know if we’ve actually paid that dollar; we might pay it when we say thank you at the end. We can’t thank Liz enough because we wouldn’t have been able to launch the project when we did without her.

“The amount of impact that it’s had on so many people in our community has been massive. Huge respect for her and her family, who have allowed us to utilise it for as long as we have.”

The former site of Cultivate Christchurch has hit the market for sale. The property is being sold by prominent investor Liz Harris. Photo: Supplied

Colliers listing agent Courtney Doig said the Harris family could have made a lot of money by using the land for parking, but had decided to give back to the community instead.

“Liz could have been achieving a really good rental rate to cover the rates over the last 10 years, but she didn’t,” she said.

“She is truly a phenomenal woman, and she has done a lot of good for the city.”

Doig said there were far fewer empty sites in the central city than there used to be.

“It’s unusual to offer the scale of what this corner holding offers. The eight combined titles that comprise the 3179sqm would take someone years to amass.

“That’s unique in its own right. The most comparable site would be that of 248 Manchester Street, which has now been developed by Grocott Freer (Property).

“That was previously St Luke’s Church and owned by the Anglican Church. It was demolished (after the earthquakes), and the site has been developed into around 20 terrace homes. I expect a similar outcome for Liz’s land.”

Zoned high density residential under the Christchurch District Plan, the neighbourhood has seen a post-earthquake wave of new residential development.

Harris told OneRoof said she and her husband John were selling up because it felt like the right time to do so.

“I’m 70 now, and it’s just time to realise that money and not have it sitting there.”

Harris rarely goes into the central city these days, but she does like to drop by the gardens when she does.

“They were always very nice. They were very happy to give me vegetables.”

The Harris family is well known for its ongoing revitalisation of New Brighton Mall and is selling this land to focus on the seaside suburb, Doig said.

Stewart said that Cultivate Christchurch and Edible Canterbury received support from the city council, Rātā Foundation, and the Department of Internal Affairs community grants, but were looking for a new corporate sponsor.