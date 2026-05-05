School to escalate fight over 'ridiculous' speed limit change

Windwhistle School year 6 pupils (from left) Fred Reveley, Dorothy Lang and Dudley King are part of group planning to make a submission to Parliament about the speed limit. Photo: Supplied

A rural Canterbury school is planning to take its case for a lower speed limit to Parliament.

The speed limit outside Windwhistle School, on State Highway 77, is currently 100km/h. It is due to drop to 60km/h during pick-up and drop-off times, but the school wants it reduced further.

Principal Bronwen Seaward said she welcomed the change, but was “disappointed” it would only be 60km/h.

The school currently has 40km/h advisory signs, but they are not legally enforceable, and Seaward said many drivers ignore them.

Seaward said most people do not adhere to the advisory signs.

“I've had people drive past when we have been outside the school with students still going 100km/h.”

She said the school had requested a 30km/h limit from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

A group of year six pupils now plan to ask Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg how to make a submission to Parliament about the speed limit.

“It was disappointing that we are not getting the same treatment as other schools in the area,” she said.

“It does seem a bit ridiculous we are twice the speed of the school in a village.

“We’ve got a 35km/h corner right before the school and quite a dangerous intersection and dip, so there is limited visibility of the school from both directions.”

Since 2020, NZTA has recorded seven crashes at the intersection of SH77 and Leaches Rd, about 500m from the school – one fatal and four serious.

“It would be good, full stop, for people to slow down in this area,” Seaward said.

She said none of the school’s 31 pupils walk or bike, with all either taking the bus or being driven.

NZTA director of regional relationships James Caygill said the school is classified as category two under Government rules because students do not walk or cycle. That means a 60km/h variable speed limit (VSL) applies.

“The application of 60km/h VSLs across category two schools is considered appropriate for the level of risk, and to ensure consistency for road users across the wider roading network,” he said.

Over time, the school has removed trees and adjusted fencing to improve visibility.

Seaward said she would like NZTA to at least trial a lower speed limit.

About 20km along SH77, Glentunnel School will have digital signs installed to reduce the limit from 60km/h to 30km/h during pick-up and drop-off times.

Because some of its 101 pupils walk or bike, it qualifies for the lower limit.

Glentunnel principal Ed Trotter said he had been advocating for the change since arriving at the school.

“Perseverance has paid off. This is a tremendous outcome after four years of discussing this concern with NZTA,” he said.

The new signs at both schools are due to be installed in the coming weeks.