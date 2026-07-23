Opponents of a controversial plan to bulldoze Canterbury's Pegasus Golf Course to make way for hundreds of homes have rallied outside Parliament.

Developer Wolfbrook bought the 18-hole, 77-hectare golf course in May and plans to redevelop the land into housing using the government's fast-track consent process.

The proposal has been met by widespread opposition from locals, Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon, Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey and Labour's North Canterbury-based list MP Dan Rosewarne.

Pegasus Residents' Group spokesperson Matt James said more than 16,000 people signed the petition presented to Parliament on Wednesday.

It called for the project not to bypass the usual consenting process.

"Fast-track legislation has its place. It's there to facilitate the relatively quick development of key critical infrastructure that New Zealand needs. It was never there to be a back-door planning process for residential developers and that's increasingly what's happening," James said.

"Pegasus has roughly 4000 residents but we had over 16,000 people sign our petition because people quickly saw it as an issue far bigger than Pegasus."

James said the fast-track process gave those affected less opportunity to have a say.

"The Waimakariri District Council have done their planning for the future, they did that only last year, they've identified the areas of growth in the district and Pegasus was never on that plan. It doesn't need to be on that plan," he said.

Locals were continuing to work with the Waimakariri District Council to buy the golf course off Wolfbrook, James said.

A fundraising golf tournament held at Amberley Golf Club last weekend had raised about $3000 for the campaign, he said.

"We're eager to defend our cause. The petition will lead to us being invited to attend a select committee hearing at some stage. Obviously the key thing is the assumption that Wolfbrook will make their proposal officially very shortly and that will start the clock ticking for Minister [Chris] Bishop to give a response. We will be waiting with bated breath on that."

Earlier this month James said Wolfbrook had further inflamed tensions by blocking paths and filling holes with concrete at the golf course.

People were dismayed to discover the "unnecessary and childish" concreted holes after communication broke down between the developer and the wider community, James said.

In June Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon said Wolfbrook had notified the council it intended to use the fast-track consenting process to rezone the land for housing.

"This is disappointing news for the thousands of residents and supporters who want to see this important community asset protected," he said, at the time.

"Council's view is clear - developments that sit outside established growth areas, identified in our recently consulted on and adopted district plan and which have previously been considered and rejected through district planning or other Resource Management Act processes, should not be eligible for the fast-track pathway. However, any decision on an application will ultimately rest with the ministers."