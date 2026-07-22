A proposal to convert the Pegasus Golf Course into housing has not been accepted into the Fast-track approvals process - yet.

A spokesperson for Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop confirmed on Monday no referral application had been lodged.

Wolfbrook Property Group informed the Waimakariri District Council on June 25 of its intention to use the Fast-track process to seek residential zoning for the Pegasus Golf Course.

It has led to speculation on social media the Fast-track process is already under way.

Pegasus Residents’ Group Inc planned to present a 16,000 signature opposing the development to Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey and Labour List MP Dan Rosewarne on the steps of Parliament at 12 noon on Wednesday, July 22.

The golf course is subject to a special purpose zoning, which recognises its role as a key amenity and defining feature of Pegasus.

Under the legislation, applicants are required to undertake pre-lodgement steps before applying to the Infrastructure Minister for an application to be referred to the Fast-track process.

This includes notifying interested parties, including local councils, in writing and allowing 20-working days for the parties to respond.

This means Wolfbrook could lodge a referral application with the Infrastructure Minister next week.

The proposal has attracted considerable community opposition.

When announcing the purchase of the golf course in May, Wolfbrook chief executive Guy Randall said the development would bring much needed housing for the region.

‘‘This is a long-term project that has the potential to deliver substantial housing supply for Canterbury, while still respecting the character and lifestyle that makes Pegasus unique.’’

But Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said his council was opposed to the proposed development.

He said the partially operative Waimakariri District Plan, adopted last year, had opened up land for up to 17,000 homes over the next 30 years.

‘‘There are large-scale developments already under way to meet this need, including the Stokes development (Gressons Road, Woodend) and ongoing construction within Ravenswood/Woodend, as well as Rangiora and Kaiapoi.

‘‘Simply, rezoning the Pegasus Golf Course for housing is neither appropriate to the community nor necessary to enable additional housing supply.’’

Mr Gordon said he would be in Wellington on Wednesday to support the Pegasus Residents’ Group.

Wolfbrook has been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, Carter Group has lodged a substantive application for the consideration under the Fast-track process for its proposed 870 home development at Ōhoka.

In a letter supporting the application, Carter Group fast-track project manager Tim Carter said the land was ‘‘well suited for development’’.

‘‘The Waimakariri district is constrained in terms of suitable locations for large-scale residential development, with many areas affected by natural hazards, highly productive land classifications, or other planning constraints.’’

Õhoka was close to Christchurch International Airport and the city, was connected to existing and proposed active transport networks and ‘‘has clear potential to accommodate planned, high-quality growth’’.

The council and local residents have opposed the development, citing a lack infrastructure, transportation options and drainage issues.

It has been rejected by two independent hearing commissioners and is subject to an Environment Court appeal.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.