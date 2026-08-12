Police investigating a crash that left a person critically injured in Southland this week are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

The crash, involving a stock truck and trailer and a white station wagon, occurred at the Grove Bush Rd/Rakahoka Hedgehope Rd intersection in Mabel Bush about 5:20pm on Monday.

Detective Mason Middlemass on Wednesday said two people received injuries in the crash, and one of them remained in critical care in hospital.

Det Middlemass said they wanted to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it.

“If you witnessed the crash, or have footage or information that could assist us, please contact us either online at 105.police.govt.nz, or call 105.

“Please reference the file number 260811/2968.”

— Allied Media