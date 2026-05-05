Sharp rise forecast for future water bills

Selwyn Water plans to spend $24.194 million on the wastewater network to keep up with growth. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Households in the Selwyn district could be paying more than double their current water bill within 10 years.

Selwyn District Council-owned company Selwyn Water Ltd has opened public consultation on its Water Services Strategy, which runs until June 1.

The strategy outlines planned spending and projected average household costs.

For the 2026/27 financial year, the average household water bill is expected to rise by about $280, from $1552 to $1831 – an 18% increase, down from an earlier forecast of 24%.

However, the company’s longer-term projections show bills could reach about $3402 by 2036.

The charge includes water and wastewater connection fees, which will shift from council rates to Selwyn Water bills.

Households will also continue to pay for their individual water use, with the unit price increasing to about $1.48/m3, up from $1.25/m3.

The $1831 figure is based on the average household use of 257m3 of water a year.

Said Selwyn Water board chair Murray Strong: “While investment is needed, we’re encouraged that further analysis has reduced the impact on customers in the short-term. We will continue to look for efficiencies as Selwyn Water builds capability and matures.”

Selwyn Water chief executive Alex Cabrera said the forecast pricing remains indicative and will be reviewed alongside the council’s next Long-Term Plan.

“We recognise the projected increases are significant, and affordability is a key consideration as we balance infrastructure investment needs with the impacts on households and businesses,” he said.

The strategy says increases are needed to meet regulatory requirements, maintain and improve service reliability, and support growth across the district.

The initial document focuses on the first 12 months, allowing Selwyn Water to establish strong foundations and align future planning with the council’s 2027–2037 Long-Term Plan.

Said Strong: “Although this strategy is forward-looking, it is not a 10-year plan that locks in every decision.

“It’s a practical first step that gives a clear picture of where we’re starting from and the direction we need to head in.”

Cabrera said submissions will be made publicly available, but the organisation will not hold hearings for verbal presentations.

“The Selwyn Water Ltd board is responsible for approving the final water services strategy. This decision will be informed by input from our shareholder (council) and feedback received through the community engagement process.”

In 2026/27, the company plans to spend $15.758 million on upgrades to the water network to keep up with growth and $24.194m on growth projects for the wastewater network.

The strategy states: “In several cases, actual development demand is exceeding the assumptions used in earlier infrastructure models, creating a material gap between existing capital budgets and the investment now required to maintain levels of service.

“In water and wastewater reticulation networks, growth has created the need for accelerated and expanded upgrades, including new pump stations, reticulation and storage to manage increasing peak demands and improve resilience.”