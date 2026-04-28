Campus proposal for Helpet Park scrapped over funding uncertainty

​What a now shelved emergency services hub for Helpet Park could have looked like. Photo: Supplied

An emergency services campus planned for Helpet Park in Rolleston has been scrapped.

Councillors voted to overturn a September 2024 decision that had earmarked the 13ha site for the campus, which would have housed police, Fire and Emergency, and St John services.

The council spent about $155,000 on a feasibility study for the proposal.

However, with no confirmed funding from the emergency services, councillors agreed it was best to release the land.

The site, which is already zoned for medium-density housing, could now be used for residential development.

Of the agencies involved, police were the most advanced, having sought funding in the Government’s 2027 budget.

Canterbury rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper declined to say how much had been requested.

“Any bids in Budget 27, or any other budget round, are sensitive unless publicly released,” he said.

Cooper said police would continue working with stakeholders on potential locations, with land availability ultimately a matter for the council.

He also confirmed a two-storey expansion of the existing Tennyson St police station is being built off-site, with completion expected in July.

“The new building doubles the number of workstations and provides additional lockers and storage spaces along with a new briefing room.”

Council executive director of building, planning and regulatory services Robert Love said the emergency services had not been able to prioritise the development.

“That would leave a prime block of land in the core of Rolleston undeveloped for an unknown period of time,” Love told councillors.

While council staff had recommended exploring housing for the site, councillors opted not to lock themselves into that option.

Said councillor Aaron McGlinchy: “The housing is an option, but that’s an option we need to give greater consideration rather than taking it as a result of the decision making of the emergency services campus.”

Despite the campus being dropped at Helpet Park, councillors agreed to explore other potential sites for the project.

Council interim chief executive Steve Gibling said assessing an alternative site may require a further feasibility study, subject to council approval.