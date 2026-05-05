Health officials tripped up over population growth

​District nurse Mary Roberts asks a question at the Health NZ meeting in Darfield. Photo: RNZ / Keiller MacDuff

Darfield residents have expressed major concerns about a lack of forward planning from health officials.

About 150 people attended a recent public meeting organised by Health NZ.

The most common concern from residents was Health NZ still using 2023 Census data for its growth modelling.

For Darfield, the Census predicted a population of 6419 by 2054. But with a possible 2300 homes on the cards in the next 10-15 years, the population could grow to about 9000 by 2040.

The information appeared to surprise the Health NZ representatives at the meeting.

Said Health NZ group manager Aroha Metcalf at the meeting: “That was new information tonight, but that’s why we need to work closely with the council.

“Traditionally, health planning has always relied on census data and census projections is based on what’s happened in the past 10 years extrapolated forward — it’s that new information that we need to build into our planning processes.

“So no, our current planning has not taken that into account, but our future planning will.”

Health NZ spokesperson Greg Hamilton told Selwyn Times between each census, projections on population growth are generally undertaken annually, and are based on a range of available information such as housing consents.

Mayor Lydia Gliddon said the massive growth in the region was nothing new, and neither was the discussion around health.

“This conversation around health has been going on for years,” she said at the meeting.

“And actually, you get a little tired of having the same conversation over and over and over without any different outcome, so it’s about time we need to actually deliver on this.”

There were 15,000 people in Malvern Ward with Darfield as its hub, Gliddon said.

“I think the data sits around 30% of people from Malvern actually go outside of Selwyn District for services.

“That’s a concern I can talk about – my husband (Matt) is enrolled in the Waimakariri district, because he can’t enrol here.”

Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg was absent from the meeting due to “long-standing commitment elsewhere”.

Independent Selwyn electorate candidate Zoran Rakovic said Darfield deserves better services.

“If we can put a man on the moon, surely we can put a doctor in Darfield,” he said at the meeting.

Grigg said she has organised Health Minister Simeon Brown and Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey to come to the district to discuss rural health.

“The meeting is open to the public and will be held on 7 May at 2pm at the West Melton Community Centre, she said.

Grigg said she also met with officials before the meeting to raise residents’ concerns and seek clarity on the current provision of health services in the Malvern area.

“In that meeting, I made it clear to Health NZ that the services in our district must be future proofed to support growth.”

Another major concern was the future of Darfield Hospital.

The 10-bed hospital, which offers respite and palliative care, suspended admissions late last year because the new owners of Darfield Medical Centre, Green Cross Health, did not continue supplying doctors to the hospital.

The medical centre has 7084 patients enrolled and a waiting list of 190. District nurse Mary Roberts said they are currently “hobbled” by not being able to get the same doctors’ appointments for their patients.

Health NZ’s general manager of rural health Berni Marra told the audience she wanted a solution as quickly as possible.

“We are actively looking for contracts in general practice cover. The moment we can do that, we will go back to admitting respite and end-of-life care straight away,” she said.

Pam Aldersley, who co-ordinated the six part-time district nurses in the area, said she was aware of more than two dozen patients in need of palliative or respite care since the hospital stopped admitting patients who had to go to Christchurch, or go without.

“It’s put immense pressure on their families to try and cope, or those patients are sent into Christchurch where they don’t have the support of their families,” she said.

While assurances were given, the review of the health services in Darfield would be completed by the end of the year, Malvern Health and Community Welfare Trust chair Raewyn Feast was sceptical.

“Years ago we had another meeting with Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ), at that stage they had big plans for the hospital – they were going to stop it being a hospital and turn it into an outpatient day centre, and all these services were going to be coming out to the hospital like stroke, dietary and physio . . . nothing happened,” she said.

-RNZ & Allied Media