Council offers to bankroll after-hours medical centre

An artist's impression of the proposed new after-hours facility to be built at the Rangiora Health Hub. Image: Supplied by South Link Health Group

A proposed after-hours medical facility in Rangiora has some certainty after the Waimakariri District Council offered to help bankroll the long-awaited project.

Dan Gordon.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said the council had offered, in principle, to invest in the project to get it back on track.

The investment would be loan funded, with no rates impact, Mr Gordon said.

South Link Health is proposing to build a new medical centre, which will include general practice services seven days a week with after-hours healthcare, full radiology services including ultrasound, CT and MRI scans, and a pharmacy.

The Ministry of Health entered into a lease agreement with South Link Health in 2021 to build an after-hours facility alongside the Rangiora Hospital and Health Hub in Ashley Street, Rangiora.

But it has been beset by delays, due in part to Covid-19.

South Link Health chief executive Karl Andrews said the not-for-profit health provider has been trying to extend the lease from 35-years to 50-years to ensure a better return for its funding partners.

Changing the lease will require Te Whatu Ora Health NZ to subdivide the site in accordance with the Resource Management Act.

South Link Health has agreed to fund the resource consent process, but it would likely delay the build by another six to eight months.

Mr Andrews said the council’s offer could allow the project to stay within the 35-year lease and for building work to get under way.

‘‘We are delighted to have this interest from the council, and we are progressing those discussions to see what options we might have to achieve this partnership,’’ he said.

‘‘We know this project has faced significant challenges and delays, but most importantly we want to reassure the community that we are still committed to delivering on it.’’

The council has already issued resource and building consents to allow the build to proceed.

Mr Gordon said the facility will benefit residents all over North Canterbury.

‘‘Every week I hear from residents who are concerned about a lack of provision for after-hours health care in our district.

‘‘Now, council is looking at ways we might be able to help with financial investment to guarantee the building work commences imminently.’’

He said the council would take out a loan to invest in the construction of the facility, with South Link Heath being responsible for meeting the loan repayments.

Mr Gordon is also deputy chair of Waitaha Primary Health, which is the funder of several medical practises in Canterbury, including Rangiora Medical.

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey, who is also Associate Health Minister, said he met with Mr Andrews last week and invited him to speak at a public meeting to update the community.

‘‘I reminded South Link Health it’s not their after-hours, it’s the community’s, they are just the provider.

‘‘In my view they are treating the community with contempt.

‘‘The community was promised after-hours healthcare. We have been told repeatedly by both the council and South Link Health that things were on track, yet there have been no shovels in the ground.’’

Mr Doocey said he had ‘‘no confidence’’ the after-hours facility will be delivered soon.

South Link Health is a network of 23 medical practices around the country.

Last year, the provider announced it had completed the merger of its two Rangiora-based practices.

Now known as Rangiora Medical, the practice will continue operating from two locations, Good Street and Victoria Street, until the new facility is built.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.