Plea to better protect wildlife, biodiversity in Canterbury

The Canterbury Regional Coastal Environment Plan covers the entire coastline from the Kaikōura district to the Waitaki River. The Kaikōura coast is pictured. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Environment Canterbury says it is continuing to address coastal protection rules, but conservationists say it is not acting fast enough.

ECan's review of the Canterbury Regional Coastal Environment Plan is ongoing, despite the Government's halt on planning work.

But Forest & Bird and Greenpeace want action now to protect wildlife and biodiversity.

The plan was adopted in 2005 to promote the sustainable management of Canterbury's coastline.

The New Zealand Coastal Policy Statement was subsequently introduced in 2010.

ECan councillor Genevieve Robinson has been advocating for the regional coastal plan to be updated for several years.

Her notice of motion two years ago led to councillors calling for aspects of the plan to be reviewed last year.

But the coastal environment has been forced to take a back seat as the council faces pressures from reform and rates capping, Robinson said.

"We are still obligated to look after the coast and our Mana Whenua partners want us to look after the coast.

Forest & Bird Canterbury / West Coast regional conservation manager Nicky Snoyink said the council could not use the Government's planning pause as an excuse.

"Recent incidents including boat groundings, oil spills, and dolphin deaths are clear warning signs that Canterbury's marine environment needs stronger planning, monitoring and enforcement, urgently."

Greenpeace oceans campaigner Juan Parada said "a robust and fit for purpose" regional plan was urgently needed.

"We've seen how centralised control has prioritised private profit over ocean health.

"An updated plan would allow for precautionary management that reflects the care Canterbury residents have for their coast, ensuring we protect species like the Hector's dolphin or hoiho (yellow-eye penguins)."

ECan acting regional planning manager Lisa Jenkins said the council is continuing to review the coastal plan, which will feed into a Combined Regional Plan for Canterbury

She said the council's 2024/34 Long Plan had anticipated a plan change being notified later this year.

"While there are some limited exemption pathways through the 'plan stop', it is unlikely a coastal plan change would meet the criteria for an exemption, other than to manage a specific natural hazard."

Under the proposed legislation, a Combined Regional Plan would need to be in place by 2029.

It will include a regional spatial chapter, natural environment and land use chapters, and will incorporate district and regional plan functions, Jenkins said.

The existing coastal plan applies to the entire coastal marine area from Kekerengu, north of Kaikōura, to Waitaki, and out to 12 nautical miles.

It also addresses sea level rise and climate change by directing development away from areas prone to erosion and coastal flooding.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.