'Terrible thing to hear': Dolphin killed in set net

Photo: Supplied / Genevieve Robinson

Conservation groups are calling for action to reduce dolphin deaths off Canterbury's coastline.

A female Hector's dolphin was killed in a set net off Kaikōura's coast and discarded last month, according to the Department of Conservation's (DOC) database.

DOC figures show 14 out of 24 reported dolphin deaths off New Zealand's coastline over the past two years were in the Canterbury region, including four in Kaikōura.

Seven were due to entanglement in set nets, two from bycatch, three from beachcasting, one by stranding and one was found floating at sea.

The endangered species has an estimated population of 15,700.

Conservationists want more effective rule enforcement, an extension of set-net bans, and better protections in marine areas and reserves.

Forest & Bird Canterbury / West Coast regional conservation manager Nicky Snoyink said dolphin deaths are avoidable.

''It's a terrible thing to hear these dolphins are dying out and we do so much better.''

Kaikōura Wildlife Centre Trust manager Sabrina Luecht was also concerned by dolphin deaths.

''Effective marine habitat protection, responsible fishing and accountability are imperative in ensuring these precious taonga persist in our region long-term.''

Greanpeace oceans campaigner Juan Parada said the government should ban trawling in dolphin habitats and commit to cameras on the full fishing fleet.

''Even when not directly caught in the nets, trawling degrades the habitats that animals like Hector dolphins and hoiho (yellow-eyed penguins) depend on for food.

''With fewer fish, surviving animals are left hungrier.''

Environment Canterbury (ECan) councillor Genevieve Robinson has been calling on the council to update the 20-year-old Canterbury Regional Coastal Environment Plan.

Photo: Supplied / Genevieve Robinson

ECan acting regional planning manager Lisa Jenkins said the role for regional councils under the resource management reform had yet to be clarified.

''Once national direction has been confirmed, options for coastal management will be developed through a public process.''

The coastal plan works alongside the Wildlife Act and the Biosecurity Act to protect the region's biodiversity.

Fisheries New Zealand and DOC are responsible for managing the risks to Hector's dolphins.

DOC senior science advisor marine Anton van Helden said the department's role included addressing the threat of toxoplasmosis (a parasitic disease), managing marine mammal sanctuaries, education, research and managing threats to dolphins.

Dolphin deaths in fishing nets are a serious problem. Photo: Dr Liz Slooten / File image

Fisheries NZ fisheries management director Emma Taylor said Canterbury has the largest population of Hector's dolphins.

Set net closures are enforced off Pegasus Bay, the Canterbury Bight, Banks Peninsula and Kaikōura.

Other measures include working with commercial fishing boats to improve bycatch mitigation and the use of on-board cameras.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air