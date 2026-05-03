Two charged after 'road rage incident' in Christchurch

A man is seriously injured after an alleged road rage assault in Christchurch yesterday evening.

Police were called to the intersection of Burwood Rd and Queen Elizabeth II Drive about 7pm after the man was found injured on the road.

Witnesses said the man had been assaulted by two men who had then left the area in their car.

Police said was an "apparent road rage incident".

A "quick-thinking member of the public" followed the pair and alerted them to their location, police said.

Officers located the two men a short time later and took them into custody.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old man have been charged with wounding with intent to injure.

They are scheduled to appear in Christchurch District Court next week.

- Allied Media