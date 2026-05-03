Body believed to be missing Motueka man

Nathan Green. Photo: NZ Police/supplied

A body has been found during the search for missing Motueka man Nathan Green.

Police believe the body belongs to Green, however a formal identification process is yet to be completed.

The 52-year-old was last seen on a trail camera on 14 April, before later being seen by a member of the public.

Green's family have been informed and have asked for privacy.

His family and police would like to thank those who helped in the search.

The death will be referred to the coroner's office.