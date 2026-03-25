Army training exercises being held in Canterbury

Photo: John Cosgrove / file image

People in Selwyn and parts of Christchurch may see soldiers on patrol or hear simulated explosions and blank gunshots this week.

The New Zealand Army will be undertaking training exercises until Thursday, March 26, in the Leeston, Halswell, Burnham and West Melton areas.

Up to 60 personnel from the 2nd/1st Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment, Depot Company, who are based at Burnham Military Camp, will be involved in the exercises and roleplay scenarios.

Soldiers will be patrolling urban areas on foot and operating vehicles in rural locations. They will be carrying rifles as part of the exercise.

Simulated explosions may be heard in and around the West Melton Rifle Range and Burnham Camp between 12.30pm and 5pm each day.

Photo: New Zealand Defence Force

Blank firing is expected between 10am and noon on Kennedy’s Bush Rd in Halswell, and between 2pm and 4pm at West Melton Rifle Range.

In a statement, the army said roleplayers may be seen interacting with soldiers in Halswell and Leeston.

It said an exercise involving up to 20 personnel from the 5th Signal Squadron at Burnham Military Camp will be held on Thursday.

"Training will involve soldiers moving by road on foot between Burnham Military Camp and West Melton Rifle Range, carrying packs and rifles by day and live firing at night.

"A road move will occur on the afternoon of 26 March, between the hours of 3pm and 6pm. Small arms ammunition will be fired on the night of 26 March, between the hours of 6pm and 9pm. They will return via road on the afternoon of 27 March, between the hours of 2pm and 5pm."

-Allied Media