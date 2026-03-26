Work under way at Canterbury domain to repair concert damage

Work has started to repair the damage caused to Lincoln Domain by the sold-out Selwyn Sounds concert.

The Lincoln rugby and cricket clubs, which use the domain grounds, were relieved to see the work start this week after frustration over a lack of information.

The damage to the grounds was caused by the March 6 concert, which was headlined by Irish singer Ronan Keating and featured Mi-Sex, Tony Hadley, When the Cats Away, and Automatic 80's.

“I wish it was (repaired) three weeks ago, but at least it is starting,” said rugby club president Kym Townsend.

Said cricket club president Tony McKenzie: “It’s good they are getting onto it. Hopefully, the fields will be in good condition for next season.”

The work is set to be finished by Wednesday, April 1, Selwyn District Council said.

Lincoln Domain after the Selwyn Sounds concert. Photo: Supplied

About 8000 people packed into Lincoln Domain’s top two fields for the concert.

Wet weather leading up to and after the event meant heavy vehicles damaged the ground and a pathway.

District council executive director community services and facilities, Denise Kidd, said the damage was “frustrating”.

“We do appreciate that it was wet during the pack down of the event, which made things difficult. We have met with Selwyn Sounds and have identified some ways things can be improved in the future,” she said.

“As with any major event using our reserves, we have an agreement with the hirer that they cover the costs to remediate any damage and we will continue to work with them to remediate the fields.”

She said Selwyn Sounds is an important event and “great for the Selwyn economy”.

Said concert co-promoter David Parlane: “As per our agreement with the council, the remediation will be that we will return the ground to how we found it on the days before Selwyn Sounds. It’s no biggie.

“I’m paying for it.”

Townsend said team trainings and pre-season games have all been hampered.

He questioned why work had not started immediately after the concert, whether there was damage or not.

“It’s in the contract that the damage needs to be repaired, and it ain’t been done.

“Number one field is fine we think. However, we can’t mark the lines and put the posts up until the remediation work is completed.”

Photo: Supplied

Townsend said the number two field was in doubt.

He did not think it would be playable for several weeks. Time would also be needed for the grass to establish.

But Townsend said Selwyn Sounds is a great event for the community.

“Things happen. It rained when they were trying to get everything off the ground. But I just can’t understand why they don’t have someone ready to go on the Wednesday after the event.”

McKenzie and Townsend said damage to the ground following the concert had also disrupted matches a few years ago.

Cricket club members had expressed their frustration over the state of the ground again.

“But I’d better not go on the record with them,” McKenzie said.

Selwyn Sounds was a very good event, he said.

“But we would just like to see things done a bit better in future, as in protecting the grounds so we don’t have these situations.”