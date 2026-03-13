Southbridge's prodigal son to return home

Former All Black Dan Carter will pull on the Southbridge jersey again, joining father Neville, uncle Dennis and cousin William among seven members of the Carter family set to play in the golden oldies match at the club’s 150th jubilee over Easter. Photo: Getty Images

Southbridge’s prodigal son is set to return.

Former All Blacks and Crusaders first five-eighth Dan Carter will lace up the boots in the blue-and-white hoops for the first time in six years at the club’s 150th jubilee on Easter weekend.

Carter, 44, will play alongside father Neville and uncles John, David, Dennis and Phil, plus cousin William – taking the Carter family’s numbers to seven for Southbridge’s golden oldies match on Easter Sunday.

“We’ve got the back line covered,” Neville joked.

The match will feature two teams of former Southbridge players, with all seven Carters lining up on the same side.

Dan Carter last played for Southbridge in the 2020 Coleman Shield final, beating Waihora 40-32. Photo: Getty Images

Neville said he has only ever played one game with Dan – at Southbridge’s 125th jubilee in 2001.

Carter played for the senior team on the Saturday before making a five-minute cameo for Neville’s golden oldies side on Sunday.

Neville, a Southbridge life member, still plays for the golden oldies and will join up with his brothers for the first time since the 1980s.

“I’m trying to get all the Carter boys playing. My brother John had a knee replacement in November, he’s trying to get sorted so he can come,” he said.

“I’m worried about (Dan and William) – I don't think they’re good enough for our golden oldies team, those two.

“The other boys will be alright, I think.”

Southbridge celebrates its 150th jubilee from April 3-5.

On Friday night (April 3), guest speakers Wayne Smith and Andy Ellis will appear at the clubrooms with a jersey auction and live entertainment also taking place.

The division 1 and 2 teams will play Darfield on Saturday, with junior games in the morning, before the golden oldies and women’s games on Sunday.