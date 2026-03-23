Project to mark flour milling history and improve environment for fish

Fish from the lagoon in the Liffey will be able to move more freely once a weir is removed and the stream cleared. Photo: Barry Clarke

A project is under way to recognise Lincoln’s early history and improve pathways for fish.

The Selwyn District Council started work on Ryelands Reserve and the Liffey Stream last week.

Included in the work is the installation of a waterwheel monument, a nod to Lincoln being the home to Moffat’s Mill, one of the largest flour mills in Canterbury.

Today, all that is left of the mill are stories collected by the Lincoln and District Historical Society Inc and a broken weir near where the flour mill stood, approximately 65 metres east of Ryelands Drive.

Between now and mid June, the council will install a water wheel monument provided by Lincoln Rotary, replace the existing weir, and install a fish passage, fix eroding stream banks and complete native planting.

The water wheel powered the millstones for grinding grain at the mill; there will also be a display of the original heritage millstones, which used to be displayed outside Lincoln Library.

It will also remove the existing pedestrian footbridge and replace it with a pathway.

The fish passage is designed to improve access for eels and galaxiids, a freshwater fish species, between the Liffey and the Ararira/LII River, which connects to Te Waihora/Lake Ellesmere.

Historical society secretary Adriana de Groot said they still want to hear from anyone who may have a photo of Moffat’s Mill, as they do not have one in their collection of historical photos.

Driveway access for residents will not be affected, with a temporary truck accessway being installed on Ryelands Drive.

A section of the pathway in Ryelands Reserve will be closed for the duration of the work. Work is scheduled from 7am to 6pm on weekdays with occasional Saturday work.